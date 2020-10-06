Woman 'critical' after Coleraine shooting

DETECTIVES are appealing for witnesses following a shooting in Coleraine last night, Monday 5 October.

Shortly before midnight a number of shots were fired at the front of a property on the Bushmills Road.

A 61-year-old woman inside the house was struck.

She was taken to hospital where her condition this morning is described as critical.

Detectives in Coleraine are working to establish a motive for this attack and to identify those responsible.

Anyone who was in the area last night and who noticed anything that could assist the investigation, or anyone with any other information is asked to contact CID in Coleraine by calling 101, quoting reference 2174 05/10/20.

Information can also be provided online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.