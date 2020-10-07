Pubs could be closed for good by Christmas claims CAMRA NI

THE chairperson of CAMRA NI, Campaign for Real Ale, Ruth Sloan, has welcomed grants for businesses affected by local lockdown restrictions in the Derry City and Strabane Council area.

However, she claims that the move by the Finance Minister, Conor Murphy, may not be enough to prevent businesses from closing.

“These grants of £400 or £600 per business per week are welcome, but we can’t pretend that they will be enough to stop local pubs from facing permanent closure," said Ruth.

“The Finance Minister is absolutely right that pubs unable to trade will also, urgently, need help with staff wage costs.

"The UK Government must act to introduce a bespoke jobs support scheme for pubs that are affected by local lockdown restrictions.

“With the Duke of York and Harp Bar in Belfast announcing today that 100 jobs could be lost, it is clear that pubs don’t just need financial support in local lockdown areas.

"Other measures – such as the curfews in place across these islands - are damaging consumer confidence and reducing trade.

“CAMRA NI members will be lobbying local MPs to urge them to save jobs and our pubs.

"Without bold, swift action we risk seeing scores of pubs having to close for good by Christmas," she added.