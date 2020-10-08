Minister Swann welcomes relaunch of Workforce Appeal

HEALTH Minister Robin Swann has welcomed the relaunch of the Department’s Workforce Appeal to boost staff numbers to assist in the battle against Covid-19.

The initial appeal in March saw 1,702 doctors, nurses and other ancillary staff successful in their application to work for the health service.

Minister Swann said: “This was a phenomenal response at such a challenging time and I thank each and every one of those applicants for stepping up at that time.

“We have now re-opened the workforce appeal to build capacity again with particular focus on certain roles and positions. I would urge anyone with the relevant skills and experience to consider applying to join or return to the health service.

“We are in an evolving situation that may require further recruitment drives going forward and we will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

The new Appeal went live on Friday 2 October 2020.

Further information is available at www.hscworkforceappeal.co.uk