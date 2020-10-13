Assembly to discuss further restrictions

THE Northern Ireland Assembly is expected to sit within the next hour to discuss the spiralling coronavirus crisis.

The Executive is currently meeting to discuss how to deal with the increasing cases with the Assembly expected to be recalled around 10.30pm.

It's understood that a four week circuit breaker is on the agenda at the meeting which could see schools close for an extended period over the Halloween mid-term break.

Any changes agreed by the Executive will be debated on the Assembly floor tonight.

Health Minister Robin Swann says restrictions are inevitable and that "decisive action" must be taken to curb the spread of the virus with hospitals already having to curtail services due to the increased admissions.

Today (Tuesday), the Department of Health (DoH) confirmed that a further 863 people have tested positive for COVID-19 across Northern Ireland with seven more deaths bringing the overall death toll to 598.