Tickets to go on sale for Coleraine v Ballymena Utd

A TOTAL of 450 tickets will go on sale this evening (Wednesday) for Friday's opening Danske Bank Premiership game of the new season between Coleraine and Ballymena United.

The decision to make the tickets available for the derby clash follows numerous discussions between Coleraine FC officials and representatives of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

"As we are all too aware, COVID-19 has and will have an impact on attendance at matches for the foreseeable future," said a Coleraine FC spokesperson.

"The increase in cases has cast further uncertainty over the attendance of spectators and, due to this, the club has made the very difficult decision to postpone the sale of season tickets and will be selling tickets for the opening game only.

"It is hoped that some clarity is given over the next short while to allow the club to sell season tickets for the incoming season.

"Over the last number of weeks the club has worked in conjunction with the local authorities to assess the risk and implement control measures to minimise these risks to fans attending the games.

"We would like to thank all our fans who attended recent games and demonstrated we can host games with fans in attendance in a responsible manner.

"As a result of these discussions, for the opening game we are limited to a total of 450 tickets. Please note, due to this, there will be no concession tickets available.

"Irrespective of how the club decided to sell these tickets we are all to aware that the majority of Bannsiders will not be able to attend the live game and we are as disappointed in this as you are.

"Having given careful consideration to a number of options, the Board has concluded that the tickets will initially go on sale to last season's ticket holders first and subsequently on general sale.

"Track and trace as per the previous games will be required. Please note that the ground has been divided into zones which will be clearly marked and there is limited capacity in each zone. Your ticket will be colour coordinated for a specific zone and you will not be able to move between zones.

"Tickets will go on sale from 7pm on Wednesday October 14 from the Social club. Verification of season tickets will be via the club data base," added the spokesperson.

Tickets will be priced as follows for everyone wishing to attend the game:

* Terracing: £10 (Uncovered)

* Railway End and Hillman’s Way End: £12

* Jack Doherty Stand: £15

* Social Club Viewing Lounge: £15