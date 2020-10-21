Seven out of ten 'worried' about effects of Covid-19

THE third set of results from the NISRA Coronavirus (COVID-19) survey were published today by the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency. These results are based on 3,405 interviews with members of the public carried out in the period 21 April to 17 September 2020.

Concerns about Coronavirus (COVID-19)

* Just over seven out of ten people (71%) said that they were very worried or somewhat worried about the effect the Coronavirus (COVID-19) was having on their lives.

* However, these levels of worry appear to be decreasing over time. In April and May, more than three quarters of people interviewed (76% and 77% respectively) said that they were worried about the effect the Coronavirus (COVID-19) was having on their lives. This was significantly higher than the period from June onwards, when this proportion decreased and was in the range 68%-69%.

Home Schooling

*Over half of those who had home-schooled their children (54%) agreed home schooling was negatively affecting the well-being of the child/children in their household, but almost a third (31%) strongly or somewhat disagreed.

* Almost three quarters (74%) strongly or somewhat agreed that they had access to the resources they needed to help them home school their child/children well, whilst just over one in five (21%) somewhat or strongly disagreed.

Financial Concerns

* Before the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, three quarters of people (75%) thought it was easy to pay their usual household bills. Just over one in five people (22%) reported it was neither easy nor difficult, whilst 3% thought it was difficult.

* Since the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, perceptions around paying usual household bills have changed, with fewer people (63%) reporting it was easy to pay their usual household bills and more people (14%) stating it was difficult to do so.

* Almost two thirds of people (63%) thought they would be able to save any money in the next twelve months, whilst over a third of people (37%) thought they could not.

* Over one in ten people (13%) interviewed from July onwards, said they had borrowed more money or used more credit cards than usual since the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, whilst the majority of people (87%) had not.

Social Distancing

* The vast majority of people (93%) reported, staying always or often, at least two metres away from other people when outside their home.

Personal Wellbeing

* The average (mean) wellbeing rating of people interviewed in the period April-September 2020 for ‘life satisfaction’ (7.63) was significantly lower (in a statistical sense) than that reported by NISRA for the 2018/19 year (7.89).

* The average (mean) wellbeing rating of people interviewed in the same period for ‘anxiety’ (3.20) was significantly higher (in a statistical sense) than that reported by NISRA for 2018/19 (2.83).

* However, as we move through the pandemic period, ‘life satisfaction’ ratings appear to be increasing and ‘anxiety’ levels are decreasing.

* The average (mean) wellbeing ratings in August 2020 for ‘life satisfaction’ (7.79) was significantly higher (in a statistical sense) than that reported during the lockdown period in May 2020 (7.42).

* The average (mean) wellbeing rating for ‘anxiety’ was significantly higher (in a statistical sense) during the lockdown period in May 2020 (3.51) than when the restrictions eased in August 2020 (3.01).

Community Support and Safety

* The vast majority of people (97%) reported feeling safe in their home since the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

* Almost half of people (48%) said they felt safe outside their home since the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, but more than one quarter (28%) reported they felt unsafe.

* Following the easing of lockdown, people interviewed in August (19%) were twice as likely to think that anti-social behaviour had gone up a lot or a little compared to people interviewed in April (8%) and May (9%).

Lifestyle

* Approximately, half of people (52%) thought that some aspect of their lifestyle had changed for the better since the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, whilst just under half (48%) did not.

* Approximately, six in ten of these people said they were keeping in touch more with family and friends (62%), spending more quality time with the people they live with (62%) or they had a slower pace of life (59%).

Information and Advice

* Practically all people (95%) felt they had received enough information on how to protect themselves from Coronavirus (COVID-19).

* Over half of people (56%) said that they had enough information about Government plans for the easing of restrictions due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, whilst just over two-fifths (44%) felt they did not.

* Two thirds of people (66%) supported the easing of stay-at-home measures put in place in Northern Ireland, but almost one in five people (19%) did not.

Face Coverings

* The results show that the wearing of face coverings outside of homes increased significantly over the pandemic period. Over a quarter of people (28%) interviewed in June, said they had used a face covering outside their home to help slow the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). This proportion increased to 84% during the month of August 2020.

* The proportion of people who reported that, they would be unlikely to wear a face covering when outside their home, has decreased significantly over the pandemic period from 44% in June to 8% in August.