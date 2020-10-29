Cannabis named 'most commonly used drug'

Report summarises information on people presenting to services with problem drug and/or alcohol misuse

Cannabis named 'most commonly used drug'

Cannabis was the most commonly used drug with almost two-thirds of clients who use drugs reporting taking it (65.2%).

Damian Mullan

Reporter:

Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

THE Department of Health today published 'Statistics from the Northern Ireland Substance Misuse Database: 2019/20 (Experimental Statistics)' report and accompanying statistical tables.

The report summarises information on people presenting to services with problem drug and/ or alcohol misuse and relates to the 12-month period ending 31 March 2020.

Key Findings

* In Northern Ireland in 2019/20, a total of 4,264 clients were recorded on the Substance Misuse Database as having presented to services for problem substance misuse. 
* More than one-third of clients presented to services indicating problem drug use only (35.8%, 1,525); just under one-third presented indicating problem alcohol use only (32.8%, 1,397); 31.5% of clients presented to services indicating both drug and alcohol misuse (1,342 clients).
* The majority of clients were male, with only around a fifth of clients presenting to treatment for either drugs only, or for drugs & alcohol, being female (23.2% & 17.7% respectively). However, for those clients presenting to treatment for problem alcohol use only, two-fifths were female (41.9%).
* The most common age group for clients presenting to treatment was 26-39 years for both drug misuse only clients (39.7%), and for drug & alcohol misuse clients (44.3%); however clients accessing services for misuse of alcohol only tended to be in older age-groups with 71.5% being 40 years and over.
* Cannabis was the most commonly used drug with almost two-thirds of clients who use drugs reporting taking it (65.2%), this was followed by Cocaine (45.8%); Benzodiazepines (31.4%); Pregabalin (21.8%) and Ecstasy (16.2%).
* More than one in ten drug use clients reported ever having injected (13.9%); of those who had injected, more than a quarter (26.9%) reported having shared injecting equipment at some time.
* Of those clients presenting to services for drug misuse, two-thirds indicated daily use (67.9%); of those clients attending for problem alcohol use, almost half (45.0%) indicated daily consumption of alcohol.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Richhill man Peter makes Home Office job move

Richhill man Peter Cardwell, left, with former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire MP, at a GAA match in Newry last year. Peter will soon start a new job advising the Home Sec.

Richhill man Peter makes Home Office job move

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639