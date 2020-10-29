Four arrests follow theft of machinery in Castlerock

DETECTIVES in Lurgan have made four arrests in relation to the theft of a piece of machinery that was reported stolen from Castlerock in the last week.



The JCB telehandler was reported as having been stolen from Ballywoolen Road in Castlerock sometime between Friday October 23 and Monday morning October 26.



Yesterday, following a report from a member of the public, the telehandler was located in the Poyntzpass area.



Detectives subsequently arrested two men, aged 33 and 42 years old, and two woman, aged 34 and 49 years old.

The two men and the woman aged 34 years old remain in custody.

The 49-year-old woman has been bailed.

Detective Sergeant Dave Stewart said: "I want to thank the member of the public for their vigilance and for making a report to us, which led us to the recovery of this piece of machinery.



"While our enquiries into this incident continue I want to appeal to anyone who knows anything about this incident to get in touch with us on by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1633 of 28/10/20."



A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org