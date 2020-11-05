Arrest following searches

Arrest following searches
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) have carried out four searches under the Terrorism Act  in the Strabane area in connection with ongoing investigations into violent dissident republican activities.

The searches were carried out on Tuesday, 3 November

"A number of items were seized for further examination and a 24 year-old-man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs.

"The man has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries," a PSNI spokesperson said.

