BREAKING: Furlough scheme extended to end of March

Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed that he will extend the furlough scheme until the end of March.
Mr Sunak said the scheme will pay up to 80% of a person's wage up to £2,500 a month.
He told the Commons that the government will review the policy in January.
The chancellor told the Commons his intention was "to give businesses security through the winter".
More to follow...