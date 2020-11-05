BREAKING: Furlough scheme extended to end of March

Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed that he will extend the furlough scheme until the end of March.

Mr Sunak said the scheme will pay up to 80% of a person's wage up to £2,500 a month.

He told the Commons that the government will review the policy in January.

The chancellor told the Commons his intention was "to give businesses security through the winter".

More to follow...

