Police appeal for information following Portrush incident

DETECTIVES investigating an incident in Portrush yesterday, which caused significant damage to a flat and resulted in a woman being hospitalised, are appealing to anyone who witnessed what occurred to get in touch with them.



At 1:20pm, police received a report of a fire at a flat in Ramore Court on Main Street in the town.



Detective Inspector McKenna said: "Our officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from NIFRS. The female occupant of the flat was taken to hospital, where she remains this afternoon. Significant damage was caused to the flat.



“Causeway View Lane was closed for a time, but it has now re-opened.



"The cause of the incident remains under investigation, and we are working to establish exactly what happened.



"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area yesterday and witnessed the incident, or who has taken footage or photographs of what occurred, to get in touch with our detectives in Coleraine on 101 and quote reference number 757 05/11/20."



A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.