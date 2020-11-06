Veterans 'very special part of our community' says mayor

A SERIES of bespoke silver Poppies of Remembrance have been presented to World War II veterans by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Alderman Mark Fielding said it was an honour to meet the individuals, their family members and carers ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Together with Council’s Veterans’ Champion Councillor Michelle Knight McQuillan, the Mayor hand delivered the specially commissioned poppies to recipients from a number of service areas including the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, the Royal Air Force, the Royal Navy, the Royal Irish Fusiliers and the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

The presentations were initially due to take place ahead of the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day in May 2020, but COVID-19 restrictions meant this wasn’t possible.

