Four arrested following assault in Strabane
POLICE in Strabane have arrested three men aged 27, 31 and 54, and a 53 year-old woman, following an incident at Railway Street in which a man aged in his 30's was assaulted and the vehicle he had been travelling in damaged.

The four were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent, attempted aggravated burglary with intent to commit GBH and criminal damage and they remain in custody at this time assisting officers with their enquiries.

The injured party required hospital treatment following the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson: "Anyone with any information about this incident which occurred at approximately 11.20pm on Saturday, November 7, or anyone who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police in Strabane on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 2060 07/11/20, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."

 

