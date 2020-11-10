New local PCSP member aiming to be a 'voice for young people'

THE newest - and youngest - member of the local Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) grouping is hoping to use his position to give a voice to young people.

Strabane man, Paul Boggs, has been appointed as an independent member of the Derry and Strabane PCSP.

Having just turned 21, he is the youngest representative sitting on the body which focuses on the policing and community safety issues that matter most in the local council area.

Speaking about his appointment, the student teacher said: "I am the youngest member on the Derry/Strabane PCSP and see myself as a voice for young people.

"As a student teacher, I am committed to helping people and ensuring the best for young people. I hope to take a similar approach to my new role as a member of the PCSP and will work to ensure that Strabane is a safer place for everyone who lives here.

"I am to committed to working to build better trust and confidence in local policing in the area and use my role to ensure that neighbourhood and local policing is effective and beneficial for the community it serves."

"In what are very challenging times living through a global pandemic, I want to use this opportunity to ensure the youth in our community are listened to, respected and appreciated and that opportunities for them to feel safe in our community are created and benefited from."

Outlining the issues he hopes to focus on, Paul continued: "We have seen over recent years the scourge of drugs and anti social behaviour on our communities and how young lives are being destroyed.

"This will be a priority for me in my role in holding the police to account to find out exactly what plan is in place to punish the the perpetrators in our town and district and that proper action is taken to ensure community confidence in policing."

In the lead up to the Halloween period, he had been working closely with other members of the PCSP to ensure activities could be enjoyed in a safe and controlled environment and in line with the current coronavirus restrictions.

"Strabane is a great place and I hope to work to make it as safe as possible," he added.