Fatal road traffic accident at Benvardin Road
By Damian Mullan









A MAN in his 70s and a woman in her 40s have died in a collision on the Benvardin Road in Ballymoney.

The collision, involving a car and a telehandler, occurred just after 4pm on Monday afternoon, (November 16).

The man was the driver of the car while the woman was a rear passenger.

Two other people, a man and a woman, who were also travelling in the vehicle were treated in hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1317 16/11/20.

