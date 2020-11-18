Police investigate thefts in Portstewart

By Damian Mullan

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a series of thefts in the Swilly Close, Swilly Drive and Swilly Green areas of Portstewart on Tuesday November 17.

Constable Mackle said: “It was reported in the early hours of the morning a man attempted to enter unlocked cars in the area. 

"It is believed he was of slim build, approximately 6ft tall and wearing a grey jumper. 

"In one instance, the male stole a pair of designer sunglasses from a vehicle. In another instance, it was reported that the inside of a vehicle was left dishevelled but nothing was taken.

"Additionally, he was also seen stealing a white mountain bike left nearby on the street, after failing to gain access to several cars.

"I would like to remind the public of the importance of securing their property so as to ensure these crimes prove futile for thieves. If anyone has any information in relation to these incidents, please do not hesitate to get in contact via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 538, 362 or 325 of 17/11/20.

"Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

