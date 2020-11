POLICE are at the scene of a security alert in Strabane following the discovery of a 'suspicious object'.

ATO are examing the object which was found on the grounds of Strabane Golf Club.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in Strabane following the discovery of a suspicious object in the Ballycolman Road area this morning.

"There are no further details at this time."