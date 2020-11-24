Up to three households allowed to mix over Christmas

People from three households will be allowed to meet over a five-day period over Christmas, it has been announced.

The First and Deputy First Minister announced that three households would be allowed to bubble from December 23-27.

The news comes ahead of a two week lockdown which is due to begin in Northern Ireland from Friday.

The first minister said she recognised many people were looking forward to Christmas "get-togethers" as it had been a difficult year due to the pandemic.

"We hope that this clarity from ourselves today will give people that space to do a little bit of planning," said Arlene Foster.

The news was a "message of hope" according to Michelle O'Neill, but she pleaded with the public to be responsible, safe and mindful of healthcare workers.

"There is a risk associated with allowing people to come together," she said.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that each Christmas bubble will be allowed to meet at home, at a place of worship or in an outdoor public space.