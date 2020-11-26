Cannabis vaping warning issued

THE Public Health Agency (PHA) has received information regarding incidents involving young people suspected of vaping a liquid form of cannabis through e-cigarettes.

All drugs, whether illegal drugs or prescription medication, carry risks. The PHA strongly recommends that you do not take anything unless it has been prescribed to you by a medical professional and in accordance with your prescription.

The PHA’s drug and alcohol lead Michael Owen said: “If you have taken drugs or have misused a medication and are feeling unwell, or if someone you know is experiencing this, please seek medical help urgently.

"Any drug or medicine has the potential to be a poison – there are only three things that differentiate it. Firstly, the dose – if you take too much of it you could die. Secondly, the reason for taking it – if it is not clinically prescribed for you, then it could also be lethal. Thirdly, if you are taking it with something else, for example mixing it with alcohol or other drugs, then it could also cost you your life.

“Mixing different types of drugs, including alcohol and prescription medication, can be dangerous and should be avoided. It can increase the toxicity of already potentially harmful substances, and increases the risk of serious harm and death.

“For young people the risk of misusing substances is particularly dangerous. The teenage years are vital to healthy cognitive function as an adult, so it is important to maintain healthy behaviour during these years. Drug abuse can impact the brain’s ability to function in the short-term as well as prevent proper growth and development for later in life.

“Substance abuse affects teenagers’ brain development by interfering with neurotransmitters and damaging connections within the brain, creating problems with memory and emotional development, causing missed opportunities during a period of heightened learning potential, ingraining expectations of unhealthy habits into brain circuitry and reducing the ability to experience pleasure.”

The PHA has been alerting organisations on the ground to the issue of vaping of a liquid form of cannabis through the Drug and Alcohol Monitoring and Information System (DAMIS).

Alerts and requests for information about the dangers of drugs and other substances, to and from those who work closest with those affected by drug and alcohol misuse, are frequently issued through DAMIS.

This helps get the information to those in the community who work closest with young people and drug users, highlighting these reported incidents and offering harm reduction advice that can be communicated quickly.

Michael continued: “If you think you might have a problem with alcohol and/or drugs and would like to get help, please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info for information on support services near you.

“There is also a range of services available to you if you are affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse – information on these services is also available on this website. These services are available to you regardless of whether or not your loved one is receiving help for his or her alcohol and/or drug problem.

“I would encourage parents and guardians to talk to young people about the dangers of substance misuse. We know this isn’t an easy thing to do and we have a useful leaflet giving advice on how to approach this subject at www.pha.site/YourChildandDrugs“

Helpful tips for Parents/Guardians:

Do

* Make the first move and bring up the topic of alcohol and drugs. Don’t wait until there’s a problem before you decide to talk.

* Take time to listen to what young people have to say.

* Respect their views if you want the same in return.

* Discuss the risks associated with drinking alcohol and substance misuse.

* Discuss possible consequences of their actions and support them to make the right choices.

* Think about your own behaviours and the influence this can have on young peoples’ behaviour.

Don’t

* Assume young people don’t want to talk. Not talking to them could be interpreted as your approval of them drinking or taking drugs.

* Assume they already know everything.

* Interrupt or be judgemental, even if you don’t agree with their opinion.

