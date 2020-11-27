Good news for business

New principal at Derryhale can't wait to get started
ECONOMY Minister Diane Dodds today confirmed that the terms of the Covid Restrictions Business Support Scheme (CRBSS) have been extended.
The closing date for applications to Part A and Part B of the CRBSS has been extended to Wednesday December 16.
Payments to eligible businesses will be extended to cover the latest restrictions agreed by the Executive.
The Minister said: “I am committed to doing all I can to support local businesses during what continues to be an incredibly challenging time.
"In light of the latest measures agreed by the Executive, I have decided to extend the terms of the CRBSS so that affected eligible businesses, for both Part A and Part B of the scheme, will receive payments to cover the full period they are required to close, or severely limit, their business.
“Therefore, eligible businesses under both Part A and Part B will be paid for the period until 23:59 on Thursday December 10.”
Full details on both Part A and Part B of the CRBSS, including an eligibility checker, are available at:
Part A: https://www.nibusinessinfo.co.uk/crbss-part-a
Part B: https://nibusinessinfo.co.uk/crbss-part-b.