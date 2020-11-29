'Christmas from the Cathedrals' will beam virtual festive joy to everyone

THE iconic splendour of Armagh City’s Cathedrals will bring a beautifully crafted programme of festive musical joy to households near and far, during the 12 days of Christmas.

To lift everyone’s spirits and bring Christmas cheer into homes across Northern Ireland and beyond, Visit Armagh will showcase songs from a variety of Northern Ireland’s top artists and groups on-line, from the majestic surroundings of the city’s Cathedrals.

Enjoy this heart-warming musical extravaganza from the comfort of your living room, and sing along to get into the spirit of Christmas through song during these strangest of times.

The Visit Armagh team were keen, despite the current situation, that everyone could still experience a little piece of Armagh’s Christmas magic this festive season.

To create this virtual experience Malachi Cush has produced and collaborated with a variety of well-known artists and acts such as the Banbridge Musical Society, Cup O’Joe, Karl McGuckin, Gypsy’s Wish, Catherine Grimley-Hughes, Church of Ireland lay ministers’ choir and many others to create a festive programme for all the family.

The programme will also include special Christmas addresses from Archbishop McDowell, Archbishop Martin, Author Byddi Lee, with the ‘Christmas from the Cathedrals’ programme culminating in a special broadcast at 7.30pm on Christmas Eve featuring the Armagh Pipers Club and the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Kevin Savage.

For further information on how to tune into the performances each evening at 7.30p7m, from December 13-24, log on to visitarmagh.com/christmasgeorgian or follow Visit Armagh on Facebook or Twitter.