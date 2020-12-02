Planning approval recommended for new Gaelscoil build

PLANNING permission for a new £3m school for Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh is expected to be confirmed later today.

The application for a new seven classroom primary school and single nursery unit including hard soft play areas, car parking, landscaping, access arrangements from Strahans Road and associated site works, has been recommended for approval by planners.

It will formally come before a meeting of council's Planning Committee this afternoon for final approval.

The meeting will be streamed live on the council's YouTube channel at 2pm.