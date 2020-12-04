Total of 68 deaths involving Covid-19 in the last week

LATEST figures published today by NISRA show that 68 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in the last week from 21st to 27th November, and the total Covid-19 related deaths figure has now reached 1,410.

Of this total, 832 (59.0%) deaths took place in hospital, 474 (33.6%) in care homes, nine (0.6%) in hospices and 95 (6.7%) at residential addresses or other locations. The 483 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 116 separate establishments.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to 27th November was 981. These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals. They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents in hospital, shows that of the 594 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 in the year to date to 27th November 2020, 79.8% (474) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 120 occurring in hospital.

On this basis, deaths of care home residents account for 42.1% of all Covid-19 related deaths; however, no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease.

Separate analyses based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 27th November 2020 (week 47) was 348, 48 less than in week 46 and 37 more than the 5-year average of 311. Over the last 35 weeks in total, 1,790 ‘excess deaths’ (deaths above the average for the corresponding period in previous years) have been registered in Northern Ireland, with the number of ‘excess deaths’ in the year to date to 27th November totalling 1,531.

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of 81 (23.3%) of the 348 deaths registered in week 47. This is first fall in registered Covid-19 related deaths since early October. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths registered in the calendar year up to 27th November has reached 1,382.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for two-thirds (65.2%) of all deaths and 77.6% of Covid‑19 related deaths registered this calendar year up to 27th November.

For Covid-19 related deaths, those with an address in Belfast Local Government District (LGD) accounted for 350 (25.3%) of the 1,382 deaths registered in the calendar year to 27th November.