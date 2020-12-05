Traffic diversion at Frosses Road

Reporter:
By Damian Mullan
Email:
sport@thechronicle.uk.com
Saturday 5 December 2020 14:21
DUE to a road traffic collision, the Drones Road, Armoy, is closed at the Frosses Road. Please seek an alternative route, if possible.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Ministers outline new COVID-19 regulations
Sports bodies urge fans to stay at home this Easter
Worship took place inside Tandragee Baptist Church. Currently churches should only be open "open for private prayer, weddings, civil partnerships and funerals (limited to a maximum of 25)".
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Ulster Gazette
56 Scotch Street, Armagh
BT61 7DQ
Tel: 028 3752 2639