Armagh branch to benefit as part of £500,000 Danske Bank upgrade scheme

DANSKE Bank is investing £500,000 to upgrade a further four branches, including one in Armagh, as part of its ongoing branch transformation programme.

Work to upgrade and refurbish Danske’s Abbeycentre, Armagh, Ballymena and Banbridge branches will be completed before the end of the year.

The investment includes state-of-the-art customer service technology and enhanced self-service solutions, as well as freshening the appearance of all branches.

Aisling Press, Managing Director of Personal Banking said, “The world of banking is continually evolving – and so are the needs of our customers.

“While changing consumer behaviours have driven increased investment in digital banking solutions for our customers, it’s all about providing choice, and our branches remain a fundamental part of the service we provide customers.

“That’s why over the last few years, we’ve invested over £3million in the upgrade of a number of our branches across Northern Ireland.

“Our customers can expect a modern and welcoming look and feel at all of the refurbished branches, with a number of service enhancements – providing an enhanced customer experience.”

Work has already begun in the Ballymena and Banbridge branches, and Armagh is to follow soon – the branches will stay open throughout.