BREAKING: First Covid vaccination in NI

BREAKING: First Covid vaccination in NI

Sister Joanna Sloan (left) becomes the first person in Northern Ireland to receive the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine jabs, at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast on Tuesday morning.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

THE first Covid-19 vaccination in Northern Ireland has been administered.

Sister Joanna Sloan - who will head up the vaccine roll out in Belfast - received the jab just after 8am on Tuesday at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Health Minister Robin Swann described the vaccinations as 'a game changer.'

More to follow...

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639