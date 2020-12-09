Mid-Ulster District Council appoints new Chief Executive.

Mid-Ulster District Council appoints new Chief Executive.
Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Mid-Ulster District Council has appointed a new Chief Executive.
Adrian McCreesh, the Council’s existing Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Business and Communities, will take on the role as head of the Council’s paid staff.
He takes over from Mr Anthony Tohill.
Stated Mr McCreesh: “I’m passionate about this place and its people, as anyone who knows me will tell you, so this is a personal as well as a professional privilege for me.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639