Mid-Ulster District Council appoints new Chief Executive.

Mid-Ulster District Council has appointed a new Chief Executive.
Adrian McCreesh, the Council’s existing Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Business and Communities, will take on the role as head of the Council’s paid staff.
He takes over from Mr Anthony Tohill.
Stated Mr McCreesh: “I’m passionate about this place and its people, as anyone who knows me will tell you, so this is a personal as well as a professional privilege for me.”