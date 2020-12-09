Police prepare file for PPS over alleged regulations breach by Tandragee church

A FILE is being prepared for the Public Prosecution Service by the PSNI following an alleged breach of Coronavirus regulations by a Tandragee church.

Tandragee Baptist Church held a service on Sunday, November 29. This week the church's pastor, David Patterson, set out why the church decided to open (an article you can read in full in this week's Ulster Gazette).

The regulations, which come to an end on Friday, say churches must close for the exception of private prayer, weddings, civil partnerships and funerals.

This morning a PSNI spokesperson told the Ulster Gazette, "Police became aware that a Church in Tandragee intended to hold church services potentially in breach of the Health Protection Regulations.

"Last week, we engaged with a representative from the Church and, on Friday, we had extensive engagement with a specific individual in relation to this.

"On Sunday morning (December 6) police attended the Church where a number of people were spoken to.

"A file will now be prepared and forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service."