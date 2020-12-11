Translink bosses advise passengers to plan ahead

TRANSLINK is advising passengers to plan ahead as the latest circuit-breaker is lifted from today, Friday December 11, and the Christmas shopping rush begins.

The company is also expecting increased demand as people arrive into the airports for Christmas and students head home for the festive break.

Translink’s Director of Service Operations Ian Campbell said: “We want everyone to enjoy safe travel, by following the Covid-19 guidance. We recommend that everyone travelling with us plans their journey in advance using our Journey Planner and travels off-peak if possible.

“Passengers are also reminded of some simple steps to help us ‘Go Safely Together’.

"It is mandatory to wear a face covering on board our bus and train services and at stations, unless exempt.

"We would also recommend that our customers observe good hand hygiene and socially distance to stay safe.

"As a further protective measure we are operating a ‘no-change’ policy on board and we are encouraging the use of cashless payment methods.

“People using cross-border buses and trains are reminded to book online in advance, as numbers on board are limited to allow for social distancing.

“In the run up to Christmas we will closely monitor numbers on board our services and we will make adjustments where necessary.

“Safety is our top priority and we have a range of effective and detailed safety and cleaning measures in place to protect our staff and passengers.

"These include regular deep cleaning of vehicles and facilities using long lasting anti-viral disinfectant products, with mobile cleaning teams out during the day.

“We have protective screens in stations and on buses and hand sanitiser is available in all main bus and train stations. Staff facilities also undergo touch point sanitation throughout the day”.

Passengers are advised to plan their journey in advance on the Translink website: www.translink.co.uk or by using Translink’s journey planner.

Translink is also reminding passengers that in order to maintain high levels of safety and operational performance, essential engineering works will take place on sections of the railway network over the Christmas and New Year period.

The Central Area Track Renewal scheme requires an eight day closure of the lines between Belfast-Bangor and Yorkgate-Lanyon Place from Sunday December 27 to Sunday January 3 2021 (inclusive). Great Victoria Street station will also be closed.

During this time, we will also use the opportunity to complete essential maintenance work on the platform wall at Carnalea train station and carry out some preliminary works for the new Belfast Transport Hub in South Belfast.

Bus substitutions will be in operation and passengers can check their journeys in advance on our website: www.translink.co.uk; while further details on the CATR project can be found here: www.translink.co.uk/catr