Three people charged with theft

POLICE investigating a number of theft incidents in Ballymena, Ballymoney, Coleraine, and Omagh on Friday have charged three people.

Two men aged 31 and 38 and a 49 year old woman have been charged with a number of offences, including theft, handling stolen goods and fraud by false representation.

They are due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday, December 14th).

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.