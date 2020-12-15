Police appeal for information following Cushendall burglary

POLICE have issued an appeal for information following a recent burglary in the seaside resort of Cushendall.

The incident is believed to have taken place overnight between Sunday, December 13, and Monday, December 15 at premises on Shore Road in the village.

In a statement on Facebook, Police Causeway Coast and Glens said: "Police are investigating a burglary at premises on the Shore Road, Cushendall.

"We believe this has occurred between Sunday night and Monday morning.

"Two Leaf blowers and one grass strimmer have been stolen.

"Any information contact Police on 101 using reference 332 of 14/12/20 or online http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

"Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online http://crimestoppers-UK.org/."