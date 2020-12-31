Strabane Cemetery to remain closed today

STRABANE Cemetery will remain closed today due to the adverse weather.

Council says the gates will remain locked on New Year’s Eve due to hazardous conditions and for health and safety reasons.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said: "Strabane Cemetery will be closed for the remainder of today due to sleet, ice and the general weather."

The cemetery will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.

Due to heavy overnight snow and ice, many paths and roads across the district remain treacherous with pedestrians and motorists urged to exercise caution.