Road accident outside Dungiven

Reporter:
By Damian Mullan
Email:
sport@thechronicle.uk.com
Friday 1 January 2021 10:16
DUE to a road traffic collision on the Ballyquin Road, outside Dungiven, the road is closed between Derryork Road and Drumbane Road.
Police are at the scene, please follow their direction.
