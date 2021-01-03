Festive season brings little bundle of joy for local parents

THE festive season brought a special delivery for a local couple with the birth of their beautiful baby daughter.

While the rest of us were busy tucking into the Christmas dinner leftovers or opening gifts, Andrea and Stephen McGill, who live in Strabane, got a present of their own when their little bundle of joy arrived safely into the world on Christmas night.

Born at 8.13pm in Altnagelvin Hospital, little Grace Sophia McGill weighed in at a healthy eight pounds exactly.

"We are just over the moon and besotted with our wee woman," said mum Andrea, who is originally from Sion Mills.

Praising the staff at the hospital's maternity ward for their help and dedication, Andrea said they were are all "outstanding".

"It was just so lovely after Grace was born, the staff gave us a little Santa woollen hat, little Christmas socks and a wee Christmas stocking.

"They said this is what they do for all the Christmas babies born on Christmas Day.

"They were outstanding," the new mum said.

The proud new parents would also like to say thank-you for all of the well wishes that they have received.

Little Grace was one of two Christmas Day arrivals at Altnagelvin.

A little boy was also born to a couple from the city.

Elsewhere, there were two festive arrivals at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) in Enniskillen with Fivemiletown couple, Dale Little and Kathryn Coulter, welcoming baby Ellie-Jane Louise into the world on Christmas Eve at 11.23am, weighing 8lbs.

Korina Carson, from Omagh, also welcomed ‘baby McKiernan’, who was born on Christmas Day at 7.17pm weighing 6lb 2ozs.

The baby boy was born four weeks early.

Wishing all new parents well, a spokesperson for the Western Health and Social Care Trust said: "Congratulations to the mums and their partners and thanks to the maternity staff for doing a great job."