Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon council issue with emptying of brown bins

ARMAGH City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has confirmed the cold weather has led to issues with the collection of waste in some of the borough’s brown bins.

Brown bins are used by residents to dispose of food waste, meat and bones, tea and coffee grounds and garden waste.

A spokesperson for the Council confirmed it was aware that some collections were disrupted on Wednesday, January 6, as the contents of some of the bins had become frozen.

And with waste collection unable to return later in the day, residents with this problem will be forced to wait until the next time their brown bin is due to be emptied.

“Due to the extreme cold weather today [Wednesday], the contents of some brown bins have become frozen causing issues with the full emptying of the bin into our collection vehicles,” said a Council spokesperson.

“Some residents may be aware of small amounts of waste remaining in their bin.

“Unfortunately, it is not possible for waste collection crews to return once the waste has thawed and any affected bins will be emptied as normal on the next scheduled collection.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”