Police appeal for information on whereabouts of Marian O'Neill

POLICE and the family of missing person 55 year-old Marian O’Neill are increasingly concerned of her whereabouts.

Sergeant Blair said: “Marian was last seen near the footbridge in the Ballycolman area of Strabane at around 9:17 am on Monday, January 4.

“She was last seen wearing a red jacket, dark trousers and white shoes.

“We would ask Marian or anyone that knows her whereabouts to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 769 04/01/21.”

 

