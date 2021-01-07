Almac Group raises £30k for Southern Area Hospice

EMPLOYEES from Almac Group, the global contract development and manufacturing organisation, have raised an incredible £30,000 for Southern Area Hospice enabling them to continue their invaluable care and support to patients with life-limiting illnesses.

The money was raised through Almac’s annual raffle which, this year, offered over 110 fantastic prizes generously donated by the company’s suppliers, consultants and other businesses. Employees started purchasing online tickets in November with the chance to win a range of quality items including smart TVs, tablets, luxury hampers, hotel and gift vouchers and other amazing prizes.

Elaine Gibson, Almac Group’s Global Travel & Events Manager, commented: “This is the 14th year we have held our grand draw and this is a record-breaking total.

“We are delighted that our employees have again risen to the challenge and donated this incredible amount of money for such a worthy cause.

“A huge thank-you to all the companies who donated prizes and PRA, Tempsen and Westrock who made donations directly to Southern Area Hospice.”

Anne MacOscar, Corporate Partnerships Officer, Southern Area Hospice, commented: “Southern Area Hospice Services is delighted to have been selected to benefit from Almac Group’s Charity Raffle this year.

“Covid-19 has had a major impact on our ability to fundraise and has had a huge impact on the way we deliver our services. However, our beds are still full and patients and families still need us.

“Thank you so much for this incredible donation which enables us to continue to provide essential care and support to our patients and families in need through this very challenging time.”

The socially distanced draw took place on Monday, December 14 with Almac’s CEO, Alan Armstrong, selecting the winners at random from a large tombola.

The event was filmed live and posted on the company’s intranet to enable employees to share the excitement of the raffle.

Earlier this year Almac announced an employee-driven initiative which saw 33 health and welfare organisations local to Almac’s 11 global facilities benefit from a total of £250,000.