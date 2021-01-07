Trust vows to re-arrange cancelled ops as soon as possible

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

PRESSURES brought about by the latest Covid ‘surge’ have had a major impact on local hospitals.

As a result, the Northern Health and Social Care Trust has been forced to cancel most planned surgeries.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “Regrettably the Northern Trust has cancelled the majority of its planned / elective surgery to both free up staff to support the significant COVID-19 surge experience in the Trust and to reduce the clinical risk to patients who are or may be exposed to the virus.

“The Trust is currently in the process of contacting those patients who will be affected.”

They added: “We apologise for the distress these further steps will cause. We will rearrange this surgery as soon as possible and we will do everything we can to ensure continuity of care throughout this challenging time.”

