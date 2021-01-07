Caution urged amid icy conditions

MOTORISTS and pedestrians are being urged to exercise extreme caution this morning as black ice has made roads and many footpaths across the district treacherous.

Strabane Sinn Féin councillor, Michaela Boyle said: "Dont leave home unless it’s necessary

"Please be careful this morning on the roads and footpaths. Main roads seem fine but other roads are treacherous and rainfall on top of the black ice is making conditions worse.

"Our office has been in constant contact this week with DFI Road Service to get grit into areas. Some grit boxes were replenished and some were not.

"Reports in to avoid Castlederg to Clady road. Glenview Manor and many of the estates are also covered with black ice."