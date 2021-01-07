Sky at Night presenter to deliver virtual lecture at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium

ONE of the UK’s most highly regarded astrophysicists is set to link up with Armagh Observatory and Planetarium (AOP) next week for an online public lecture.

Professor of Astrophysics at Oxford University and presenter of the BBC’s Sky at Night programme, Chris Lintott will deliver a talked entitled, ‘A State of the Universe Report’ on Monday January 11 at 7pm.

The free event will inaugurate the annual introductory course for all starting astronomy PhD student in the UK, which this year will be hosted by AOP. The lecture and course had initially been planned to take place last summer but had to be postponed and then moved online due to the pandemic.

Head of Research at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, Dr Marc Sarzi said the lecture has been highly anticipated.

Dr Sarzi said: “Professor Lintott is one of the most respected astrophysicists in the UK and a pioneer of the so-called ‘citizen science’, where everyone gets to help scientists in their project by taking part on a variety of engaging online activities. As someone who is used to enthusing and directly involving the public in front-line research, I have no doubt his lecture will be fascinating.

“It was disappointing to have to postpone the live lecture last summer, but we were determined not to let this opportunity pass us by. We are grateful to Professor Lintott for working with us to ensure the lecture goes ahead, albeit in a virtual setting, and we are looking forward to hearing what he has to say.”

Professor Lintott is involved in a number of science projects aimed at bringing astronomy to a wider audience and is also the primary presenter of The Sky at Night, having previously been co-presenter with Sir Patrick Moore until his death in 2012. He also co-authored Bang! – The Complete History of the Universe with Patrick Moore and Queen guitarist and astrophysicist Brian May.

Registration for this online event is free. To register and receive the zoom link, head to our website www.armagh.space and click 'Book Now'. Tickets are limited so book now to avoid disappointment.