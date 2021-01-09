Searches continue for missing Strabane woman

SEARCHES are continuing today (Saturday) for missing Strabane woman, Marion O'Neill.

The 55-year-old was last seen on Monday morning, January 4.

She was wearing a red jacket, dark trousers and white shoes.

All week and into this weekend, a team of volunteers alongside the PSNI and specialist search and rescue teams, have been involved in the searches.

Searches are being conducted both on land and on the river.

Anyone wishing to join the seacrhes is asked to go to Ballycolman Community Centre where they will be instructed of the different routes to walk.

Anyone with information which could assist the search operation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 769 04/01/21.