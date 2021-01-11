Man arrested following incident which saw car overturned on Mall

A MAN has been arrested following an incident which saw the emergency services being called to the heart of Armagh this afternoon (Monday).

The Mall has been closed after it is believed that a lorry shed its load, while cars have been damaged in the area, including one which has overturned.

A police spokesperson confirmed that they attended the road traffic collision.

"The collision, which involved a lorry, was reported to police at around 12:20pm this afternoon," they said.

"One person, a passenger of one of the vehicles involved, has been taken to hospital.

"One man has been arrested in relation to the collision.

"The Mall is closed off as police deal with the collision, and drivers are advised to find an alternative route.

"There are no further details at this time."

The Air Ambulance also attended the incident on the Mall, along with members of the NI Ambulance Service and Fire & Rescue Services.

DUP Alderman Gareth Wilson said, “My thoughts are with those in the small car which has been overturned and I trust that the occupants of the vehicle make a full recovery.

"I understand the Air Ambulance has attended and it is not clear as yet what has caused this serious incident and why the load has dislodged from the lorry. I would appeal for anyone who may have witnessed this accident to contact the PSNI and assist them with their inquiries.”

There are no further details at this stage - we will bring them to you as soon as we have them.