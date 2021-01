DETECTIVES from the Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of 33-year-old Steven Peck in Ballymoney on January 3 have charged a 46-year-old woman with assisting an offender and a 29-year-old woman with perverting the course of justice.

Both women will appear before Limavady MC sitting at Ballymena on Wednesday.

As usual, the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.