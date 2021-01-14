Armagh students are a cut above!

STUDENTS at the Armagh campus of the Southern Regional College has been turning heads at the prestigious Mirror Mirror Mannequin Competition!

The college have retained the overall trophy at the competition, which is open to Level 2 and 3 Hairdressing students.

This is the fourth year that SRC has entered this competition and they have brought the trophy back home again.

The styles were created by students from the Armagh, Lurgan and Newry Campuses. All mannequins were photographed and entries submitted online. SRC brought home an impressive 10 awards!

Robertina Suminskaite from the Armagh Campus was first in the curl hair, with Caitlin Leer third.

Liene Letsare and Erin McClandless from the campus were fourth and fifth in the long hair category, while in the short hair section Liene and Alex Johnston were second and third.

The next stage for the Hairdressing and Barbering team is to enter the Association of Hairdressers and Therapists competitions in April. Let’s hope they can continue this success in 2021!