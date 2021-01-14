Houses damaged after 'explosive type devices' thrown in Armagh

Council anger at disruption caused to wildlife at Gosford by 'wild trails'
TWO houses in the Lisanally Gardens area of Armagh were damaged after "explosive type devices" were thrown at them.
According to Police, the attack happened shortly before 7pm on Wednesday.
Nobody was injured, however damage was caused to the exterior of the properties.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the attack "could have had tragic consequences" and officers have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.