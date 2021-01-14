Houses damaged after 'explosive type devices' thrown in Armagh

PSNI warn over 'rogue traders'
Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

TWO houses in the Lisanally Gardens area of Armagh were damaged after "explosive type devices" were thrown at them.

According to Police, the attack happened shortly before 7pm on Wednesday.

Nobody was injured, however damage was caused to the exterior of the properties.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the attack "could have had tragic consequences" and officers have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639