Netflix unveil list of movies streaming in 2021

NETFLIX are kicking 2021 off with a bang!
They have unveiled a list of the movies which will be shown on the popular platform this year.
The streaming giant say that they will bring subscribers a new movie every week featuring the biggest stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Meryl Streep, Zendaya, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Gal Gadot, Dave Bautista, Naomi Watts, Jake Gyllenhaal, John David Washington and Octavia Spencer.
And films from your favorite filmmakers like Zack Snyder, Nora Fingscheidt, Joe Wright, Antoine Fuqua, Shawn Levy, Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman and the directorial debuts from Halle Berry and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Netflix say this year’s line-up "will surprise and delight cinephiles across the globe", with films from Award winning filmmakers, including Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Paolo Sorrentino (The Hand of God) and Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up).
The company added: "We’re bringing you a year of films filled with more of the things we know our members love - zombies (Army of the Dead), cowboys (The Harder They Fall, Concrete Cowboy), and high school romance (including the culmination of the To All the Boys and The Kissing Booth trilogies).
"We’re re-introducing you to teen screams (Fear Street trilogy, There’s Someone Inside Your House), turning your favorite books into films (The Woman in the Window, Munich, The Last Letter from Your Lover), bringing you more adrenaline-pumping blockbusters (Red Notice, Sweet Girl, Kate) and giving your family a reason to say YES to watching films together (YES DAY, Back to the Outback, Finding ‘Ohana)."
Here is a full list of new movies coming to Netflix in 2021.
Action
Army of the Dead
Awake
Kate
Outside the Wire (January 15)
Red Notice
Sweet Girl
Horror
Fear Street Trilogy
No One Gets Out Alive
There's Someone Inside Your House
Things Heard and Seen
Thriller
Blood Red Sky
Beckett
Escape from Spiderhead
Intrusion
Munich
O2
Night Teeth
The Swarm
The Woman in the Window
Sci-Fi
Stowaway
Romance
A Castle For Christmas
Fuimos Canciones
Kissing Booth 3
Love Hard
The Last Letter from Your Lover
The Princess Switch 3
To All The Boys: Always and Forever
Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
Drama
Beauty
Blonde
Bombay Rose
Bruised
Concrete Cowboy
Fever Dream
Malcolm & Marie (February 5)
Monster
Penguin Bloom (January 27)
Pieces of Woman (January 7)
The Dig (January 29)
The Guilty
The Hand of God
The Power of the Dog
The Starling
The White Tiger (January 22)
Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film
Unt. Graham King
Western
The Harder They Fall
Comedy
8 Rue de l'Humanité
Afterlife of the Party
Bad Trip
Don't Look Up
Double Dad
I Care A Lot (February 19)
Moxie (March 3)
The Last Mercenary
Thunder Force
For The Whole Family
A Boy Called Christmas
A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
Back to the Outback
Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)
The Loud House Movie
Nightbooks
Robin Robin
Skater Girl
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Wish Dragon
YES DAY (March 12)
Musicals
A Week Away
tick, tick...BOOM