Netflix unveil list of movies streaming in 2021

NETFLIX are kicking 2021 off with a bang!

They have unveiled a list of the movies which will be shown on the popular platform this year.

The streaming giant say that they will bring subscribers a new movie every week featuring the biggest stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Meryl Streep, Zendaya, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Gal Gadot, Dave Bautista, Naomi Watts, Jake Gyllenhaal, John David Washington and Octavia Spencer.

And films from your favorite filmmakers like Zack Snyder, Nora Fingscheidt, Joe Wright, Antoine Fuqua, Shawn Levy, Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman and the directorial debuts from Halle Berry and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Netflix say this year’s line-up "will surprise and delight cinephiles across the globe", with films from Award winning filmmakers, including Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Paolo Sorrentino (The Hand of God) and Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up).

The company added: "We’re bringing you a year of films filled with more of the things we know our members love - zombies (Army of the Dead), cowboys (The Harder They Fall, Concrete Cowboy), and high school romance (including the culmination of the To All the Boys and The Kissing Booth trilogies).

"We’re re-introducing you to teen screams (Fear Street trilogy, There’s Someone Inside Your House), turning your favorite books into films (The Woman in the Window, Munich, The Last Letter from Your Lover), bringing you more adrenaline-pumping blockbusters (Red Notice, Sweet Girl, Kate) and giving your family a reason to say YES to watching films together (YES DAY, Back to the Outback, Finding ‘Ohana)."

Here is a full list of new movies coming to Netflix in 2021.



Action

Army of the Dead

Awake

Kate

Outside the Wire (January 15)

Red Notice

Sweet Girl



Horror

Fear Street Trilogy

No One Gets Out Alive

There's Someone Inside Your House

Things Heard and Seen



Thriller

Blood Red Sky

Beckett

Escape from Spiderhead

Intrusion

Munich

O2

Night Teeth

The Swarm

The Woman in the Window



Sci-Fi

Stowaway



Romance

A Castle For Christmas

Fuimos Canciones

Kissing Booth 3

Love Hard

The Last Letter from Your Lover

The Princess Switch 3

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com



Drama

Beauty

Blonde

Bombay Rose

Bruised

Concrete Cowboy

Fever Dream

Malcolm & Marie (February 5)

Monster

Penguin Bloom (January 27)

Pieces of Woman (January 7)

The Dig (January 29)

The Guilty

The Hand of God

The Power of the Dog

The Starling

The White Tiger (January 22)

Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film

Unt. Graham King



Western

The Harder They Fall



Comedy

8 Rue de l'Humanité

Afterlife of the Party

Bad Trip

Don't Look Up

Double Dad

I Care A Lot (February 19)

Moxie (March 3)

The Last Mercenary

Thunder Force



For The Whole Family

A Boy Called Christmas

A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep

Back to the Outback

Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)

The Loud House Movie

Nightbooks

Robin Robin

Skater Girl

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Wish Dragon

YES DAY (March 12)



Musicals

A Week Away

tick, tick...BOOM