Grit expectations

A COUNCILLOR has said that COVID-19 can not be used as an excuse for grit boxes not being replenished this year.

Independent Cusher councillor, Paul Berry, said that carers, courier drivers, and bin lorries were all affected by icy roads, particularly in Markethill and Hamiltonsbawn.

Last week saw particularly icy weather have an impact on the roads, with temperatures plummeting to -6 degrees Celsius.

Cllr Berry said he had been “totally dismayed and disgusted” that many grit boxes and grit piles have not been replenished in many areas across the Cusher ward.

“It’s hard to believe that roads such as Monclone Road, Corenagh Road and the general Glebe Hill Road, Markethill and Hamiltonsbawn areas, to name but a few, have been left with no grit piles,” he said.

“I have been inundated with constituents across the whole area, contacting me to inform me that either the boxes are empty or the usual grit piles, which were always replenished on the sides of many rural roads, have not been done this year.

“This has been very frustrating, especially when carers found it impossible to access homes to look after the elderly and for family members who were unable to deliver food to their loved ones.

“I am aware of Royal Mail staff, courier drivers, bin lorries and most importantly carers being badly affected all because grit piles were not replenished in time.”

Cllr Berry said that housing developments had been left in dangerous conditions due to empty grit boxes.

“I am aware of dangerous incidents occurring and frankly this is despicable to say the least,” he continued.

“On every occasion when I have been informed, I have emailed the Department of Infrastructure requesting action and whilst I am aware that they have responded and delivered the piles it is not good enough and the usual yearly planning, which has been successful in other years, has failed this year. I question the Senior Management of this shambolic process which has endangered road users.”

The Cusher representative said he would be writing to the Divisional Roads Manager and asking how this was allowed to happen, as well as seeking assurances for the months and year ahead.

“This must never happen again and I do not want to get an excuse of COVID-19 as seems to be used frequent now for failure of service delivery,” said Cllr Berry.

“People are paying their taxes and rates to ensure that the service is there and this fiasco has made people what they are paying their taxes for at the moment.”

The Ulster Gazette contacted the Department for Infrastructure for a response, however, at the time of going to press they had not responded.