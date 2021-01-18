Hunts will 'resist' any banning calls

THE Senior Master of Armagh and Tynan Hunt says that any moves to ban hunting in Northern Ireland will be vigorously resisted by Hunt members and supporters.

Mr Brian Dougan's comments come as Alliance Party MLA, John Blair, announced his plans to bring a Private Members’ Bill at Stormont to outlaw the practice of hunting wild mammals with dogs in Northern Ireland.

Currently Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK not to have banned hunting.

Announcing his proposals, Mr Blair, an MLA for the South Antrim area and the Chair of the Assembly’s All-Party Group on Animal Welfare, said he was committed to reforming the legislation.

“It is shocking we are almost in 2021 and still we are without such a ban in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“Indeed, Boxing Day still sees one of the biggest events in the UK hunting calendar. Animal welfare is a priority for Alliance, with the party being responsible for increasing the custodial sentences and fines available for those guilty of animal cruelty crimes.

“We want to see the elimination of all cruelty towards animals and part of that is the banning of hunting wild mammals with dogs.

“Seeing animals ripped to shreds by dogs is nothing but cruel and that’s why I have launched a consultation into a proposed Bill. The barbaric past time of blood sports needs confined to the past and I am committed to help do so.”

Mr Dougan said that hunting with hounds has existed in Ireland for over 1,000 years, adding that it is “integral” to country life in the province.

“In the Armagh area, not only is there the Tynan & Armagh Hunt, a mounted pack, but there are a number of Foot Packs,” he said.

“Many people are involved in keeping hounds and enjoy watching the thrill of the chase over large tracks of the county.

“The pursuit engages people who produce good hunting horses which are often sold to England and beyond.

“There are also the feed merchants, farriers, harness suppliers, vets and others who derive a portion of their income directly or indirectly from hunting.”

Mr Dougan argued that there was also a social aspect which brings benefits to the local community.

“Hunting is a social event where often the Meet is at a Public House,” he explained.

“The local Boxing Day Hunt in Killylea is a colourful social gathering enjoyed by all, both on horseback and on foot. It is a highlight of the Christmas period.

“Indeed the Boxing Day Hunt was cancelled this Christmas because of the pandemic being last cancelled in 1967 because of foot and mouth.

“Point to Pointing in Ireland is dependent on the existence of Hunting since our Point to Point at Farmacaffley is organised by the Tynan & Armagh Hunt. A horse that won a Point to Point recently was sold for £400,000 and has gone on to win several races in England.”

If a ban on hunting was to be announced it would be “an extremely sad day”, said Mr Dougan

“It would us at odds with the position put in Southern Ireland,” he added.

“It would be detrimental to the livelihood and well being of a great many people. The best place to view the countryside of County Armagh is on horseback at a Hunt”.

Backing the Alliance proposal, Janice Watt, Senior Public Affairs Officer for the League Against Cruel Sports in Northern Ireland, added: “This is a historic opportunity to tackle the scourge of hunting with dogs once and for all in Northern Ireland – we need to end this brutally cruel activity which has no place in a civilised modern-day society.

“We welcome the move by Alliance, and call on the public and other political parties to show their support and give it their backing.”