Claim received on £87,000 West Tyrone EuroMillions prize

CAMELOT UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, has confirmed that it has received a claim for a EuroMillions prize from the draw on July 31, 2020.

The lucky ticket-holder, who matched the five main numbers in the draw, has scooped an amazing £87,534.10

"As with all major prizes, the claim will now go through the process of validation, which includes checks to ensure the Games Rules Terms and Conditions are adhered to and the integrity of The National Lottery is protected," a spokesperson said.

"Subject to validation* the prize will then be paid at an appointment with one of Camelot’s Winners’ Advisers."

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.

There will be no information on whether it is an individual or syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What an amazing start to 2021 for this lucky ticket-holder who has now claimed their prize.

"We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the process.

“In the current situation, we’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app, and to only buy their tickets in retail in line with government guidance.

"Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.”