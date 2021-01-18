Police appeal after burglary from St John Ambulance unit

A FUNDRAISING effort is underway after the Portadown unit of the St John Ambulance was broken into a the weekend.

Items including a sink, cooker and heater were taken, while damage was caused to the unit’s lock.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to recover the costs of the lost items and damage, with a target of £5,000 set.

Posting on Facebook, a spokesperson said that the unit was now rendered unusable for the forseeable future.

“What makes this harder to bear is that a common misconception is that St. John Ambulance is funded by the Government. This is totally untrue,” they added.

“We rely on the kind generosity of our local community to help fund and support our work. This is why this is so heartbreaking and distressing for all our volunteers as they give up their time willingly to help support our community and National Health Service.

“If anyone has any information, seen anything suspicious please can you contact your local PSNI on telephone 101 quoting CC898-17/01/2021.

“Any help and support is greatly appreciated.

Upper Bann MP, Carla Lockhart, condemned those responsible the break-in.

“This is a despicable attack on a much valued and very important community health resource and it to be totally condemned,” she said.

“Those who carry out such mindless criminal activity need found and brought to justice.

“In 2020 alone the local team has committed 21,740 voluntary hours and transported 980 patients between home and hospital. Seventeen A & E transfers from public events prior to restrictions have also been made. That is local people helping local people in real need.

“It is an invaluable service and one that we should cherish and support. It is terrible that their premises have been damaged and items stolen.”

The MP called for the public to get behind the St John Ambulance team.

“Much needed funds are now required to replace stolen items and repair the facility, with £5,000 set as a target. I encourage everyone to get behind this fundraising drive,” she added.

“Let’s smash this target and go beyond it. None of us know when we might need this service, so let’s all do our bit to get it back up and running to full capacity as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, anyone with any information on the break in should contact the PSNI so we can remove these mindless idiots behind this attack from our streets.”

Meanwhile, police have issued an appeal following the incident. The unit had been kept at a business complex in the Carn Drive area of Portadown.

Inspector Alwyn Peters said: “The theft was reported on Sunday, just before 3.25pm. Various items – including a sink, cooker and heater – are missing, with damage caused to the unit’s lock.

“This is a mobile first aid unit belonging to St John Ambulance, a charitable organisation. Volunteers give up their time and expertise to provide an invaluable service to the community – and that makes this theft all the more despicable.

“I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference 898 of 17/01/21.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org